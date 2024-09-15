'Best Thing On Internet Today': Instagram Influencer Reunites Grandmother With Childhood Friends Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An elderly woman, hospitalised with lung problems, wished to see her childhood friends after 50 years apart. Her grandson, an Instagram influencer, decided to make her wish come true.

Anish Bhagat organised a reunion with her old schoolmates and documented the entire journey. The heartfelt has gone viral, bringing joy and tears to many who watched it online.

Anish was determined to reunite his grandmother with her old friends. After persistent searching, he organised a gathering at a house in Bengaluru.

Upon their arrival, his grandmother initially didn't recognise her long-separated friend. When she finally realised who it was, her friend remarked that she still looked beautiful after all these years.

“Ab bhi kitni sundar lag rahi hai (You still look quite beautiful even after all these years),” the friend said.

The occasion became even more special when two other friends joined them, transforming the reunion into a joyful, nostalgia-filled celebration. The four women reminisced about their childhood days and the cherished memories they had accumulated over the decades.

“Who else is crying with me? This also makes me so grateful for my friends. I'm so glad be surrounded with the same kind of love. I'm so happy I could do this for my jaan. This turned out to be super emotional,” wrote Anish on Instagram while sharing the video , which has been viewed more than 10 million times.

Another video of the celebration has been viewed more than 7 million times.

Netizens react

Social media users responded enthusiastically.

“And here comes the day we cry for people whom we've seen for the first time through a reel,” wrote one user while another commented,“This made my eyes wet, womanhood is such an important part of our life.”