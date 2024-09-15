Sidharth Malhotra: My Grandmother Had Big Influence On My Spiritual Journey While Growing Up

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra shared that traditions during festivals take him back to his childhood memories and added that his grandmother had a big influence on his spiritual journey.

A childhood photograph of the actor, who made his debut in 2012 with Karan Johar's“Student Of The Year”, was shared on the Instagram page Team Sidharth. In the throwback picture, the is seen dressed up as Lord Krishna and is seen holding a flute as he posed for the picture.

“Traditions during festivals have always been very close to my heart, taking me back to my childhood memories. My grandmother had a big influence on my spiritual journey while growing up, sharing stories from the Ramayan and Krishna's life,” said Sidharth.

The 39-year-old star said he connected to Sikh traditions because of his mother.

“With my mom being a Sardarni, I also connected with Sikh traditions during my college days, doing seva at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara with friends,” he added.

These experiences have shaped the person he is today.

Sidharth said:“These experiences have deeply shaped my beliefs and influenced the decisions I've made in my career, especially when it comes to my views on faith and karma."

Talking about the actor's professional life, Sidharth kicked off his journey as an assistant director to Karan Johar in“My Name Is Khan” in 2010. It was in 2012, when he starred in the filmmaker's directorial“Student of the Year,” which made him an instant sensation.

In his over-a-decade was then seen in“Hasee Toh Phasee,”“Ek Villain”,“Kapoor & Sons,”“A Gentleman,”“Shershaah”,“Aiyaary,”“Jabariya Jodi” among many others. The actor was last seen in the film“Yodha”, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The action thriller also stars Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani and Sunny Hinduja.