Iran appoints new chief of Persian Gulf Star Oil Company

(MENAFN) Gholamhossein Ramezanpour has been appointed as the new head of the Persian Gulf Star Oil Company, following the decision of the company's Board of Directors. This appointment was formally approved and announced by Babak Afghahi, the chairman of the board. The official decree, as reported by Shana, recognizes Ramezanpour's dedication and expertise, which led to his selection for this important role.



In the decree issued by Afghahi, it is stated that Ramezanpour's appointment is a result of the resolution made during the 403rd board meeting of the Persian Gulf Star Oil Company. This decision reflects the board’s confidence in Ramezanpour’s capabilities and his suitability for leading the company into its next phase of operations.



The decree also includes a note of gratitude towards the previous head of the company, Mr. Alireza Jafarpour. Afghahi expressed appreciation for Jafarpour's valuable contributions during his tenure and wished him continued success in his future endeavors. This acknowledgment highlights the company's respect for the efforts and achievements of its former leader.



With this transition, the Persian Gulf Star Oil Company looks forward to a new chapter under Ramezanpour's leadership. The appointment is expected to bring a fresh perspective and renewed energy to the company's strategic initiatives and operational goals.

