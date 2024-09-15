Es'hail-1, Es'hail-2 And Es'hailsat Teleport Catering To Broadcasters Across The MENA Region

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Es'hailSat is participating in the annual IBC in Amsterdam, which serves as the premier for the broadcast, content delivery, digital media, and satellite sectors spanning the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. During the event, Es'hailSat will showcase its satellites, Es'hail-1 and Es'hail-2, along with the cutting-edge 50,000 sqm teleport in Doha.

At present, Es'hail-1 and Es'hail-2 are actively transmitting high-quality, premium DTH television content from the 25.5°/26° East hotspot.

Es'hail-2 is a high-performance satellite positioned at 26° East, equipped with advanced anti-jamming features.

This satellite significantly enhances the company's capacity to deliver high-quality, premium DTH television content to the Middle East and North Africa through TV broadcasting.

Es'hailSat's 50,000 square meter teleport facility offers customers secure and independent satellite transmission capabilities.

The facility provides support for satellite tracking, telemetry, and control (TT&C), as well as capacity management and a wide array of services including uplink, downlink, multiplexing, encoding, playout, VSAT, and other value-added services.

Additionally, this state-of-the-art teleport facility is designed to serve as backup studios for TV channels and as a disaster recovery site for customers.

Ali Al Kuwari, President and CEO of Es'hailSat, said:“We have been expanding upon our gamut of services since the launch of Es'hail-1 & Es'hail-2 to grow beyond our local markeT."

"And now with the newly launched Playout and Media services together with our 50,000sqm Teleport, a global event such as IBC gives us the right platform to engage with customers and partners and showcase our capabilities and achievements.”