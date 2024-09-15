Indigo's Mumbai Flight En-Route Doha Cancelled: Airline Responds, 'Tried To Depart A Couple Of Times But...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) IndiGo airline's Doha bound flight witnessed delays due to a technical reason on Sunday. The flight 6E 1303, operating from Mumbai was ultimately called off due to the extended time lag on account of various procedural delays, reported ANI. After making several attempts to depart for its destination, IndiGo cancelled the flight following a nearly five hours delay.

“IndiGo flight 6E 1303 operating from Mumbai to Doha was delayed due to a technical reason. Our airport team immediately provided assistance to the affected customers and provided refreshments and necessary arrangements,” ANI quoted IndiGo spokesperson as saying. The apology issued by the airline's spokesperson over the delay noted that the affected passengers were offered refreshments, necessary arrangements and assistance.

He further noted that they commuters were being provided with hotels and rebooking arrangements were being made in accordance with final destination. The spokesperson added,“The customers are being provided hotels and are being rebooked as per their final destination. IndiGo sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused to its customers.”

The passengers, who were onboard the Qatar bound flight, said that the flight that was scheduled to take off at 3:55 AM on September 15, from Mumbai airport. However, the aircraft did not take to the air even after 5 hours into the flight, reported Deccan Herald.

As per reports, passengers were made to sit and wait inside the aircraft for five hours until 9:00 AM. Moreover, the commuters were not permitted to deboard the plane as immigration was over. The termination of this flight left around 250 to 300 passengers stranded at the airport. Later, the airline directed passengers to leave the aircraft and wait inside the holding area at the Mumbai airport.

Meanwhile, passengers complained that they were not given food or water and no IndiGo official was ready to talk with them. Tagging IndiGo airlines and Airports Authority of India , a user flagged the issue on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), and stated,“6E1303 Mumbai -Doha flight is stuck at Mumbai Airport since 4 hours due to technical problem. The immigration authority is not giving permission to offload the passengers.”

In response, the airline said,“We sincerely regret the inconvenience. We request you to kindly share your contact number via DM so we may connect with you over a call.”

(With inputs from ANI)