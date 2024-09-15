PM Modi Virtually Flags Off Six Vande Bharat Trains. Check Routes And Other Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) PM Modi virtually flagged off six Vande Bharat trains today i.e. September 15. hese new trains will enhance connectivity on the Tatanagar-Patna, Bhagalpur-Dumka-Howrah, Brahmapur-Tatanagar, Gaya-Howrah, Deoghar-Varanasi, and Rourkela-Howrah routes. The addition of these Vande Bharat Express trains is expected to benefit regular travelers, professionals, businesses, and students.

These trains are designed to enhance religious in the area by offering a quicker way to to pilgrimage destinations such as Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar (Jharkhand), the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Kalighat, and Belur Math in Kolkata (West Bengal).

The Prime Minister distributed sanction letters to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) in Tatanagar, Jharkhand, and also released the first installment of financial assistance for them.





After the launch, PM Modi said,“... Six new Vande Bharat trains, projects worth more than Rs. 650 crores, expansion of connectivity and travel facilities, and Pucca house to thousands of people, I congratulate the people of Jharkhand for these projects... There was a time when modern development was limited to certain cities of the country.”

The Prime Minister added, "States like Jharkhand lagged in terms of modern development. But the approach of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' has changed the mentality of the country. Now the poor, Adivasi and Dalits are the priority of our nation. Women, farmers and youth are a priority... The whole region will develop with the expansion of rail services in Eastern India... The budget for railway development for Jharkhand is Rs. 7000 crores. If we compare this to the budget 10 years ago, it is 16 times more..."

'According to the Ministry of Railways , over 50 trains are running across the Indian Railways, connecting states having Broad Gauge (B.G.) electrified networks.

As an excellent example of the 'Make in India' success story, the Indian Railways launched India's first indigenous semi-high-speed train, the Vande Bharat Express .

The first Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off on February 15, 2019, on the New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route, running at a speed of 160 kilometres per hour.





The Vande Bharat Express represents the future of Indian Railways, embodying the country's commitment to innovation, self-reliance, and sustainable development. As more routes are added and services expanded, the Vande Bharat Express will continue to play a pivotal role in transforming the travel experience for millions of passengers across India.

