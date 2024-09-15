Baptism Development Zone Signs Camp Resort Agreement

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Foundation to Develop Lands Adjacent to the Baptism Site has signed an agreement with a Jordanian investor to develop 64 dunums of the designated area.

The agreement was signed by Chairman of the Foundation Samir Murad and Barakat Nawafleh, who lead the establishment of a camp resort featuring a minimum of 30 cabins, a restaurant, pools and other amenities, according to a statement sent to The Jordan Times.

The project will prioritise water and efficiency.

Murad expressed his enthusiasm for this agreement as another "major milestone" for the foundation in its mission to oversee the implementation of the master plan for the 1,374-dunum zone. The project marks the second significant agreement since the beginning of 2024.

Nawafleh, a distinguished entrepreneur serving as the founder and CEO of several successful investment projects in Petra, Wadi Rum and Aqaba, said he was delighted to be part of this major project.

He stressed his determination to leverage his network and resources to ensure its success, where his portfolio includes the Royal Diving Club, Luxotel Aqaba Beach Resort and Spa, Wadi Rum Bubble Luxotel and a captivating air balloon experience in Petra.

The non-profit foundation, dedicated to promote the UNESCO Preserved Baptism Site, had earlier this year signed an agreement with Medjool Village Co. to develop the expansive farms area that constitutes more than 670 dunums.

The development will include a large date farm, biblical plants and crops, and enticing agritourism packages, the statement added.