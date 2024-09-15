Arab-Islamic Committee, Spanish Prime Minister Discuss Efforts To Stop Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Spanish Prime Pedro Sanchez on Friday met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, along with the Arab and Islamic ministerial committee tasked with rallying international support to stop the Israeli war on Gaza.

The meeting, held in Madrid and organised by Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, was attended by European ministers and officials and focused on advancing the implementation of the two-state solution, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The committee comprised the foreign ministers of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, as well as the secretaries-general of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

The meeting emphasised the need to stop the dangerous escalation in the West Bank, Israeli attacks on Palestinian territories, and violations against holy sites in Jerusalem, reiterating the need to uphold the legal and historical status of these sites.

The committee also commended Spain's ongoing efforts to rally international support to end Israel's aggression on Gaza and promote the peace process.

The discussions also included preparations for the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York later this month.

The meeting, attended by foreign ministers of Slovenia and Norway, representatives from Ireland and the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, also emphasised the need for a viable political solution, calling for the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state along the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

A final statement from the meeting underscored the importance of maintaining the legal and historical status quo at Jerusalem's holy sites and acknowledged the Hashemite Custodianship's role.

It also called for an expanded UN meeting on September 26 to discuss the war on Gaza and the two-state solution.

In a press statement following the meeting, Safadi stressed that the Arab Islamic Ministerial Committee is focused on stopping Israeli aggression, addressing the humanitarian crisis, curbing violence in the West Bank, and safeguarding holy sites to prevent further regional conflict.

Also on Friday, Safadi held separate talks with Slovenia's and Norway's foreign ministers and met with Borrell to address the latest regional developments and humanitarian needs in Gaza.

He also held a bilateral meeting with Albares, reiterating both countries' commitment to the two-state solution.

The top diplomat also discussed bilateral relations, including the upcoming visit of King Felipe VI of Spain to Jordan.