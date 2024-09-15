Ex-Guatemala Police Chief Convicted By Swiss Court Of Prisoner Murders
Former Guatemala Police chief, Erwin Sperisen, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after being found guilty by a Geneva court of aiding and abetting the murder of seven prisoners in Guatemala.
Sperisen, a dual Swiss-Guatemalan citizen, was on trial in Geneva for the fourth time, accused of sanctioning the murders when he was chief of police in Guatemala.
The defenceless victims had been under Sperisen's protection, said the chairwoman of the Criminal Chamber of Appeal and Review on Thursday. They had been shot in a 'cowardly and brutal manner'.
The court ruled that Sperisen was an accomplice in the crime and therefore sentenced him to 14 years in prison. The defence said it would appeal to the Federal Supreme Court again.
Hit squad execution
In this fourth trial, the judges found the witnesses to be particularly credible. According to their testimony, Sperisen, in his capacity as chief of police, was informed about the machinations of the hit squad that executed the prisoners.
