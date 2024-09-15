Panama Is Excited To Announce PANAMA BLACK WEEKEND September 13 To 15

( MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) We all hope that you will be shopping for big ticket items this Panama Black Weekend 2024, taking place from September 13th to 15th. This annual event offers shopping lovers exclusive discounts of 20% to 70%. Since its first edition, the event has grown exponentially, attracting thousands of shoppers with 20,000 Brands, 3000 shops, and 14 squares and shopping centers.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.