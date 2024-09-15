The UN MTC Grants Ambassador Fahad Mubarak Bagatyan an Honorary Doctorate in Honor of His Humanitarian Work.

(MENAFN- Global Advertising) In honor and appreciation of his great efforts and pioneering role in the field of social and humanitarian work, The United Nations Media and Training Organization (UN MTC) has decided to grant Ambassador Fahad Mubarak Bagatyan, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mubarak bin Saeed Bagatyan Gold and Jewelry Company, an honorary doctorate and appoint him as the official for international humanitarian public relations.

For his part, Ambassador Dr. Fahad Bagatyan expressed his appreciation to the (UN MTC) for honoring him, granting him an honorary doctorate and appointing him as the official for international humanitarian public relations, stressing that the honor is an incentive to provide the best he can for communities. He called for this step to be purposeful and constructive to spread peace, love and harmony among all societies, and to contribute to strengthening cooperation and partnerships between countries and institutions in the fields of business, marketing, training and media through the exchange of knowledge and expertise, organizing training and development programs, supporting sustainable development and enhancing international dialogue and understanding.

It is worth mentioning that Ambassador Fahad Mubarak Saeed Bagatyan, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mubarak bin Saeed Bagatyan Gold and Jewelry Company, is considered one of the most important experts in the gold trade and crafting field. He has more than fifteen years of experience acquired from his father, Sheikh Mubarak Saeed Obaid, as he continued the family’s long-standing journey in the silver and gold industry. Therefore, the World Federation of United Nations Friends (WFUNF) has granted the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mubarak bin Saeed Bagatyan Gold and Jewelry Company, Ambassador Dr. Fahad Mubarak Bagatyan, the title of Goodwill Ambassador for the Gold and Jewelry Industry, as well as permanent membership in the (WFUNF), in appreciation of his professional record and deep experience in the field of gold and jewelry trade and industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.







