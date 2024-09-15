Sabine Ruh House Releases New Children’s Book - Lumilore: The Original Story of the Dragon Who Glowed

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Discover a Magical Adventure





Enter a world of enchantment with Lumilore: The Original Story of the Dragon Who Glowed, the latest children’s book by author Sabine Ruh House. Released on August 3, 2024, this beautifully illustrated tale invites readers to join a heartfelt journey with Lumilore, a courageous dragon whose glowing fur lights up the darkest corners of a mystical forest.



In Lumilore, young readers will follow the adventures of the brave dragon as it sets out on a quest to restore the lost sparkle of the beloved Sparkling Stream. Guided by the moon's gentle light, Lumilore encounters a host of charming characters including wise otters, playful fireflies, and mysterious birds, all while evading the feared Grouchylo. Through its journey, Lumilore learns valuable lessons about bravery, friendship, and self-belief.



Why you’ll love Lumilore:

Engaging Story: A captivating and heartwarming tale of adventure that will enchant readers of all ages.

Beautiful Illustrations: Vivid, full-color artwork that brings the magical forest and its charming inhabitants to life.

Timeless Themes: A celebration of courage, friendship, and the power of believing in oneself.



Lumilore is a perfect addition to any child’s library, offering both whimsical storytelling and stunning visuals that will captivate the imagination and warm the heart. Parents and children alike will be inspired by the timeless messages of the story and the magical world that Sabine Ruh House has so masterfully created.



About the Author:

Sabine Ruh House is a celebrated author known for titles such as Uncle Jay Has a Boo-Boo and Playing with Phosphenes. An alumna of the University of Chicago, House combines her passions for poetry, medical research, and lifelong learning in her storytelling. Her works reflect her profound love for medicine, gardening, animals, and advocacy.





