Iran’s yearly stationery output surges by 37 percent

(MENAFN) Iranian stationary producers have achieved a significant milestone in the current Iranian calendar year, which began on March 20. They have produced a total of 404 million stationary items, marking a substantial 37 percent increase compared to the previous year. This growth reflects the industry's expanding capacity and its ability to meet the increasing demand for stationary products within the country. The impressive production figures were announced by Deputy Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Mehdi Baradaran, underscoring the progress made by the sector in enhancing domestic production.



In the previous year, Iran’s stationary industry produced around 295 million stationary items, according to data reported by the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB). The leap from 295 million to 404 million items signifies not only a boost in production output but also an improvement in the efficiency and capability of domestic manufacturers. This substantial increase is indicative of the industry's potential and its contribution to reducing reliance on foreign goods.



Deputy Minister Baradaran highlighted that domestic stationary producers have supplied approximately 60 percent of the country's total stationary needs in the current year. This level of self-sufficiency indicates a significant move towards reducing dependency on imported goods, as it means that only 40 percent of the demand for stationary products has been fulfilled through imports. The increase in local production has helped meet the needs of the market, supporting the government's efforts to bolster domestic industries and encourage self-reliance.



The Iranian government has been focusing on supporting local industries to enhance production capabilities and reduce import dependency. The stationary sector's growth is a testament to these efforts, demonstrating how government policies and industry initiatives can lead to significant outcomes. By fostering an environment that enables domestic producers to thrive, Iran is making strides in various industrial sectors, with stationary production being a prime example of this progress.

MENAFN15092024000045015839ID1108674803