One Killed, Three Injured In Russian Strikes On Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 14, Russian forces killed one civilian and three more in the Donetsk region.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“On September 14, Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region - in Tsukuryne. Another three people were injured in the region over the day,” Filashkin wrote.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,760 people have been killed and 6,038 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia region 275 times over the past day.