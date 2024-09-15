عربي


Couple Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In Jammu

9/15/2024 12:12:15 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A retired principal and his wife were found dead under mysterious circumstances in their house on the outskirts of Jammu Saturday evening, an official said.

Sanjay Chandel and his wife Veena Devi were living alone at their Patta Chungi Udheywala residence as both their daughters were presently outside Jammu and Kashmir, the official said, adding preliminary investigation suggests murder.

He said a Police team rushed to the scene after getting information about the death and further investigation is on.

A relative on a visit to the family found the couple dead and immediately informed police, suspecting that they were strangulated.

Forensic and sniffer dog squads have also reached the scene, the officials said.

Kashmir Observer

