MAX Power Mining Corp. Announces Results Of Annual General And Special Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Corp. ( CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF ; FRANKFURT: 89N ) (“ MAX Power ” or the“ Company ”) announces the results of its annual general and special meeting (AGSM) of common held on September 13, 2024 in Burnaby, BC. Resolutions passed at the meeting included the appointment of D&H Group LLP as auditors for the ensuing year, approval of the Company's stock option plan, approval of Company's Advance Notice Policy and the re-election of Ravinder Mlait, Bryan Loree, William DeJong, and Thomas Clarke as directors.



On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Rav Mlait - CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

