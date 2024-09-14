When Akshay Kumar Revealed About 'One Man' Who Was By His Side In Industry

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Akshay Kumar, who has been in the for more than a decade, had earlier revealed that he did not take any training in the field of acting.

In a throwback video, when the host asked Akshay if there is any training required for acting just like in martial arts. To which Akshay replies, "Main apni baat bata sakta hoon, maine toh training nahi lii hai, main toh iss film industry mein raw aaya tha." (I can tell you, I have not taken any training, I came to this film industry raw).

"None of my forefathers belong to this industry, I'm just on my own, I just have one man to be that he is with me, Mr. Pramod Chakravorty and his whole family and I've nobody else, that's all," Akshay concluded.

Before getting a big break in acting, Akshay worked as a background dancer in many films and also worked as an assistant for the renowned photographer Jayesh Sheth.

However, destiny had other plans for Akshay because while he had planned for an ad shoot in Bangalore, the actor missed his flight and while returning he decided to visit a film studio along with his portfolio. On the same evening, renowned producer-director late Pramod Chakravorty signed Akshay for his upcoming film titled 'Deedar' opposite Karisma Kapoor.

Akshay made his appearance on the big screen in the cameo role as a martial arts instructor in the 1987 film 'Aaj' helmed by Mahesh Bhatt.

Akshay made his debut as a lead actor in the 1991 film 'Saugandh' opposite actress Raakhee and Shantipriya. Later, he went on with Abbas Mustan's directorial 'Khiladi' which became a huge turning point for his acting career and made him earn the 'Khiladi' title as well.

In the upcoming years, Akshay Kumar turned towards the comedy genre and became a benchmark as his partnership with Malayalam director Priyadarshan acclaimed him a huge spree of some iconic films.

On the work front, the 'Bhagam Bhag' actor was last seen in Mudassar Aziz's directorial 'Khel Khel Mein'. The comedy-drama featured Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal in lead roles.

–IANS

ays/khz