Syrian President Appoints New Prime Minister

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Sept 15 (NNN-SANA) – Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad, has appointed Mohammad Ghazi Jalali, as the country's new prime minister, state reported, yesterday.

Jalali, 55, a civil engineer and economist, has been tasked with forming a new cabinet, according to the presidential decree. He replaces Hussein Arnous, who had been prime since June 2020. Arnous's had been functioning in a caretaker role since its term ended, following the parliamentary in July.

Jalali, who previously served as communications minister, from 2014 to 2016, holds a doctorate in engineering economics from Ain Shams University in Egypt, and degrees in civil engineering from Damascus University.

The selection of Jalali follows a meeting on Friday between Assad and leaders of Syria's ruling Baath Party, to discuss the formation of the new government.

An official announcement of the full cabinet is expected in the coming days, with the new administration scheduled to present its policy statement to the Syrian People's Assembly, on Sept 25.– NNN-SANA