Six Rain-Induced Deaths Reported In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (KUNA) -- At least six people lost their lives due to heavy rains in Pakistan's northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) bordering Afghanistan.

The include five members of the same family, KPK Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesperson, Anwar Shahzada told on Saturday.

The heavy rains accompanied by strong winds caused damage to two houses in Charsadda district.

Shahzada confirmed that a house had collapsed in the Turangzai area of Charsadda district due to heavy rainfall where five people from one family, including three children and a woman, died.

The PDMA official advised tourists and local people to avoid unnecessary travel in the current weather conditions to avoid any untoward incident.

The Governor of KPK Faisal Karim Kundi expressed grief over the deaths, prayed for the departed souls and directed the authorities to start relief work and provide assistance to the bereaved family.

Around 107 people have lost their lives and 146 were wounded so far as a result of heavy rains, landslides and flash floods in KPK since July 1. (end)

