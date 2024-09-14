UK – US Discusses Ukraine, The Middle East And The Indo-Pacific

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

USA / ENGLAND – UK Prime Keir Starmer and US President Joe Biden welcomed the opportunity for an in-depth discussion on a wide range of foreign policy issues, including the situation in Ukraine, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific, at the White House on September 13, 2024.

“With both conflicts continuing, they agreed that now was the time for a more detailed discussion focused on immediate co-operation as well as long-term strategy over the next few months. On Ukraine, the leaders heard from the UK foreign secretary and the US secretary of state about their recent visit to Kyiv. They updated on the courageous campaign of the Ukrainians to defend their territory and deter Russian aggression. They strongly condemned the transfer of lethal weapons to Russia from North Korea and Iran,” said Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of sustaining support to Ukraine in all aspects, including military, economic and diplomatic, for as long as it takes for Russia to withdraw.

“On the Middle East, they discussed the urgent need for a ceasefire deal, the imperative of ensuring much greater flows of humanitarian aid into Gaza and the deeply concerning escalation in the West Bank – including settlement expansion and increasing settler violence. They agreed to work together to tackle these concerns. The Prime Minister reiterated his view that the only viable long-term solution to this conflict is the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside the State of Israel, that provides security for both Israelis and Palestinians.”

Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street, advised that:“The leaders also discussed the Indo-Pacific region and agreed on the vital importance of our global defence partnerships, including AUKUS. They agreed to continue their discussions.”

