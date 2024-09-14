One Killed, Two Injured In Russian MLRS Attack On Village In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the afternoon, the Russian military attacked the village of Pisky-Radkivski, Kharkiv region, with Tornado-S MLRS, killing a 72-year-old woman and injuring two other people.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“At 12:15, the occupiers hit the village of Pisky-Radkivski, Izium district, with Tornado-S MLRS. Unfortunately, a 72-year-old woman was killed as a result of Russian aggression, her body was removed from under the rubble by rescuers,” the post reads.

In addition, two civilians, a man and a woman, were hospitalized.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, three employees of an agricultural enterprise were killed in the Russian shelling of the Huliaipole community in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office