UAE 8Th Mediation Between Russia, Ukraine Succeeds In Captive Exchange

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- The UAE announced on Saturday the success of mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine in exchanging 206 prisoners of war equally from both sides, bringing the total number of prisoners exchanged due to mediations between the two countries to 1994.

In a statement, the UAE Foreign praised the two countries for their cooperation with the mediation, adding that the success of this 8th mediation, beginning in 2024, reflects the relations of cooperation and friendship with both countries.

The Ministry affirmed its country's commitment to continue efforts at finding peaceful solutions to the conflict in Ukraine, represented in calling for diplomacy and de-escalation efforts, noting that the UAE seeks to support all initiatives that support refugees and prisoners of war.

UAE mediation efforts began since last year, with seven prisoner of war exchanges succeeding, and in December 2022 succeeded in exchanging two prisoners between the US and Russia. (end)

