Qatar Participates In IIIC Centenary Celebrations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar took part in an international held at the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) headquarters in Paris, marking the centenary of the establishment of the International Institute of Intellectual Cooperation (IIIC).

Qatar was represented at the event, titled "Celebrating a Centenary of International Intellectual Cooperation: From Legacy to Future Action," by HE the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to UNESCO Dr. Nasser bin Hamad Al Hanzab and Assistant Undersecretary for Cultural Affairs at the of Culture Dr. Ghanem bin Mubarak Al Ali.

The conference featured films from UNESCO's archives, restored in collaboration with France, as well as an exhibition organized in partnership with Japan.

The International Institute for Intellectual Cooperation was established after the founding of the League of Nations in 1920, following World War I. The institute was tasked with developing international standards, organizing conferences, and publishing works on topics such as the future of culture, European spirit, humanism, and cultural relations between Europe and Latin America. The founders of UNESCO later drew upon the institute's experiences when establishing the organization

