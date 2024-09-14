Fine Weather Expected Tonight
Date
9/14/2024 2:00:14 PM
Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore tonight until 6am on Sunday will be fine, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will be fine, the report added.
Wind inshore will be northerly to northeasterly at a speed of 03 to 13 knot becomes southeasterly to southwesterly less than 03 knot by night.
Offshore, it will be variable mainly northwesterly at a speed of 03 to 12 knot. Visibility will be 04 to 09.
Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore will be 1 to 3 feet.
