Ministry Of Municipality Set To Privatise Waste Transfer Stations In Qatar, Cleaning Work In Northern Region

Doha, Qatar: As a step to achieve the Ministry of Municipality's strategy to enhance the role and participation of the private sector in the field of recycling and waste treatment, a number of tenders were awarded to the private sector for implementation during the next phase. This contributes to enhancing the concept of sustainability and achieving the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the third national development strategy 2024-2030.

Director of Waste Recycling and Department Eng Hamad Jassim Al Bahr said that the tenders that were awarded to the private sector for implementation include:

- Privatize all waste transfer stations in the State of Qatar.

- Establishing a new engineering landfill.

- Rehabilitation of old landfills.

- Operating Al Khor waste sorting station, which is technically different from other transfer stations as it works to recover recyclable materials.

- Assigning all cleaning work in the northern region.

He explained that enabling the private sector to implement waste recycling projects in various fields reflects the Ministry of Municipality's commitment to sustainable waste management and promoting the circular economy, which contributes to raising the efficiency of the waste management system in the State of Qatar.

It further noted that cooperation between the government sector and the private sector in the field of waste management during the last period constituted a successful experience and contributed to achieving great achievements, the most prominent of which is reaching a zero waste rate during the World Cup, as well as getting rid of all discarded tyres in the country by private sector factories. These projects have contributed significantly to reducing waste coming into landfills and increasing the recovery of recyclable materials, in line with achieving the goals of the National Development Strategy of the State of Qatar.

