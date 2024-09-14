Explorer By Fei Panyan Wins Silver In A' Baby Products Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Explorer

Multifunctional Study Desk Recognized for Exceptional Design and Innovation in Baby Products Industry

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of baby products design, has announced Fei Panyan as a winner of the Silver A' Baby, Kids and Children's Products Design Award for the innovative work "Explorer ." This multifunctional study desk has been recognized for its exceptional design and significant contributions to the baby products industry.The Silver A' Baby, Kids and Children's Products Design Award holds great significance for both the winner and the industry at large. It acknowledges designs that align with current trends, meet practical needs, and advance industry standards. By receiving this award, "Explorer" demonstrates its relevance and value to potential customers and stakeholders in the baby products sector.What sets "Explorer" apart is its unique combination of features and benefits. The study desk boasts a height adjustment range of 52-79cm, accommodating children of various ages and sizes. The desktop can be tilted between 0-50°, with a specially designed ruler that magnetically attaches to assist in various activities. The desk's unique area division promotes good sitting habits and enhances comfort and learning efficiency.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a catalyst for future innovation within Fei Panyan's brand. It motivates the team to continue striving for excellence and exploring new avenues for design advancement. The award also has the potential to influence industry standards, inspiring other designers and manufacturers to prioritize functionality, ergonomics, and user-centric features in their products.Project MembersExplorer was skillfully designed by Fei Panyan and Yang Ruixue, with creative direction provided by Wang Lei.Interested parties may learn more about this award-winning design at:About Two square meters Smart Home Technology Co. Ltd.Two Square Meters is a premium Chinese brand specializing in children's study desks. They prioritize user-centric design and originality, aiming to create a warm brand. It is committed to creating environmentally-friendly solid wood and exquisitely designed intelligent study desks, providing children with a more relaxed learning and growth environment. The brand has earned several prestigious certifications, is available in over 600 upscale malls across the country, and has been recognized with numerous design awards and national patents.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Baby, Kids' and Children's Products Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices. The selection process is rigorous, with entries blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel. Silver A' Design Award winners showcase exceptional technical characteristics, artistic skill, originality, and creativity. Their designs make a notable impact on improving everyday life and contribute to the advancement of the baby products industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Baby, Kids and Children's Products Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional design capabilities and contributions to the baby products industry. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award attracts participation from leading professionals, agencies, companies, and brands worldwide. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on established criteria. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products that advance and benefit society, driving the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

