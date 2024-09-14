Rati Pandey Embarks On Spiritual Odyssey On Her Birthday, Visits This Divine Place

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Rati Pandey has shared a glimpse of her visit to Kainchi Dham, Shri Neem Karoli Baba Ashram, Uttarakhand, revealing it was the most unforgettable birthday celebration of her life.

The 'Hitler Didi' fame actress took to Instagram, where she has 1.4 million followers, and shared a string of pictures posing at the Kainchi Dham, Uttarakhand. Neem Karoli Baba was a devotee of the Hindu deity Hanuman.

We can see Rati wearing a lavender coloured suit, and has opted for a minimal makeup look. She is posing with her hands folded and flaunting her bright smile for the lenses.

Rati wrote in the caption: "11th September' 2024 'Kainchi Dham' (Shri, Neem Karoli Baba) ....An unforgettable and the most special birthday celebration ever of my life..The most divine experience..#gratitude... Thank you so much for your wishes".

Meanwhile, Rati started her career as a contestant in the reality show 'Zee Cinestars ki Khoj' in 2006. She has appeared in Sony TV's crime based thriller 'C.I.D', and Sahara One's horror show 'Raat Hone Ko Hai'.

She was seen as Prarthna Thakral in the show 'Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai'. Rati essayed the role of Nupur in the 2008 teen drama 'Miley Jab Hum Tum', which also starred Mohit Sehgal, Sanaya Irani, and Arjun Bijlani.

Rati has been a contestant on 'Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan', 'Comedy Circus', and 'Box Cricket League 1'.

She has starred in 'Begusarai', 'Porus', 'Divya Drishti', 'Tenali Rama', and 'Shaadi Mubarak'.

She was seen as Devi Chhaya in 'Jai Hanuman - Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo' which aired on Dangal TV. Produced by Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez under Peninsula Pictures, it starred Akshay Dogra, Madirakshi Mundle, Amar Upadhyay and Apara Mehta.