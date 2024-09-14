Azercosmos Participates In 5Th Space Economy Leaders Meeting At G20 Summit In Brazil
Azerbaijan's Azercosmos took part in the 5th Space Economy
Leaders Meeting, held from September 11-13 during the G20 Summit
hosted by Brazil, Azernews reports.
The global summit focused on the development of the space
economy, touching on its commercial, scientific, and political
dimensions. The event aimed to unite leaders from governments,
space agencies, and the private sector to foster dialogue on the
expansion of the space economy.
Under the theme "Space Economy and Climate Change: Challenges
and Opportunities," discussions centered on the growing role of
space technology in tackling climate change and advancing
sustainable development goals.
Dunay Badirkhanov, Vice-Chairman of Azercosmos, delivered a
speech during the Heads of Space Agencies Session. He discussed the
growth of Azerbaijan's space sector, the significance of hosting
the International Astronautical Congress in Baku, and the role of
space technologies in addressing climate change. He also
highlighted Azerbaijan's program for Small Island Developing States
and invited the space community to attend the upcoming COP29
conference in Baku this November.
In addition to G20 nations, the summit was attended by
representatives from various countries and organizations, including
space agencies, the World Bank, the International Astronautical
Federation, and the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs. Azerbaijani
embassy officials in Brazil were also present at the event.
