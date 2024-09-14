Azercosmos Participates In 5Th Space Economy Leaders Meeting At G20 Summit In Brazil

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's Azercosmos took part in the 5th Space Economy Leaders Meeting, held from September 11-13 during the G20 Summit hosted by Brazil, Azernews reports.

The global summit focused on the development of the space economy, touching on its commercial, scientific, and political dimensions. The event aimed to unite leaders from governments, space agencies, and the private sector to foster dialogue on the expansion of the space economy.

Under the theme "Space and Climate Change: Challenges and Opportunities," discussions centered on the growing role of space technology in tackling climate change and advancing sustainable development goals.

Dunay Badirkhanov, Vice-Chairman of Azercosmos, delivered a speech during the Heads of Space Agencies Session. He discussed the growth of Azerbaijan's space sector, the significance of hosting the International Astronautical Congress in Baku, and the role of space technologies in addressing climate change. He also highlighted Azerbaijan's program for Small Island Developing States and invited the space community to attend the upcoming COP29 conference in Baku this November.

In addition to G20 nations, the summit was attended by representatives from various countries and organizations, including space agencies, the World Bank, the International Astronautical Federation, and the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs. Azerbaijani embassy officials in Brazil were also present at the event.