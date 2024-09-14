RG Kar Tragedy: Braving Showers, Protest By Doctors Enters Day 5

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Sep 14 (IANS) As the protest by junior doctors against the rape and murder of a fellow medic in August enters the fifth day on Saturday, they are preparing to continue the demonstrations for an indefinite period.

Because of the scattered rainfall late on Friday night and early Saturday morning, the protesting junior doctors faced inconvenience as many got thoroughly drenched. However, determined to carry out the protest, the striking doctors continued their demonstration.

However, courtesy initiatives by some individual and voluntary community-based organisations expressing solidarity with the protesting junior doctors, offered them tarpaulins to protect from the showers.

As scattered rainfall continued on Saturday morning, the protesting junior doctors managed to raise shades using those tarpaulins and are gearing up to continue with their sit-in protests for an indefinite period till their demands are fulfilled.

They have already nullified the claims by West Bengal Chief Minister on Thursday that there is a political colour in the protest where the aim is not“justice” but“chair.”

According to the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum (WBJDF), under the banner of which the demonstrations are continuing, there is nothing political about their protest as was evident from ample examples where they did not allow Opposition leaders including elected representatives to join their protests.

According to them, both BJP Lok Sabha member and former judge of Calcutta High Court Abhijit Gangopadhyay and party legislator Agnimitra Paul came to different protest venues to express solidarity but they had to hear“Go Back” slogans.

According to them, they have protested against each and every person who has tried to politicise their protests.