Russia Keeps Seven Warships Armed With 48 Cruise Missiles In Black Sea
Date
9/14/2024 3:08:45 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia kept 16 warships in the Black Sea as of 07:00 on Saturday, seven of them armed with up to 48 Kalibr cruise missiles.
The Ukrainian Navy said this in an update on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.
Read also:
Romania condemns Russian attack on commercial ship in Black Sea
Russia also keeps five warships on combat duty in the Mediterranean Sea, four of them armed with up to 24 Kalibr missiles.
On September 12, Russia launched a missile strike in the Black Sea against a civilian ship transporting grain from Ukraine to Egypt.
MENAFN14092024000193011044ID1108673054
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.