Russia Keeps Seven Warships Armed With 48 Cruise Missiles In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia kept 16 warships in the Black Sea as of 07:00 on Saturday, seven of them armed with up to 48 Kalibr missiles.

The Ukrainian Navy said this in an update on

There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.

Russia also keeps five warships on combat duty in the Mediterranean Sea, four of them armed with up to 24 Kalibr missiles.

On September 12, Russia launched a missile strike in the Black Sea against a civilian ship transporting grain from Ukraine to Egypt.