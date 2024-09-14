UAE Weather: Yellow Alert Issued For Fog Temperatures To Drop Today

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 14 Sep 2024, 7:16 AM

A yellow alert has been issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) for a chance of fog formation with a drop in horizontal visibility.

The alert is active from 2am to 9am on September 14. The visibility may reduce even further at times over some coastal and internal areas.

According to a forecast by the weather department, fair to partly cloudy conditions can be expected today.

A drop in temperatures is expected, particularly towards northern areas. Clouds will appear towards the east, and may be convective by afternoon.

Temperatures will range between 30°C and 42°C in Abu Dhabi and 29°C and 42°C in Dubai. The weather will be humid by night and Sunday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause dust to blow during daytime. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

