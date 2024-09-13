Sri Lanka's Temple Based People's Empowerment System

(MENAFN- NewsIn) By Liu Yang Sloan

Colombo, September 14: Democracy loses its meaning when people are only engaged during elections, only to become passive afterward; when they listen to campaign promises but have no voice post-election; when they are courted for votes but ignored once elected. A true democracy must empower its people continuously, not just during election season.

In Sri Lanka, as the presidential election approaches, candidates are making every effort to present a promising future. However, those who live on this beautiful island understand the challenges we've faced in recent years. Democracy should not be confined to election periods; its true strength lies in the continuous involvement of the people in national discussions and decisions whenever required by the situation, not just by the electoral calendar.

The Ministry of Women, Child Affairs, and Social Empowerment, in collaboration with the Prime Minister's Office, is spearheading a groundbreaking initiative known as the Temple-based People's Empowerment System (TEPES) . This system will establish People's Empowerment Center (PEC) across the nation, utilizing the extensive network of Buddhist temples, Hindu temples, Christian churches, and mosques. These centers are designed not only to empower local communities through active participation in discussions and the implementation of solutions to local issues but also to serve as innovative and inclusive platforms that provide equal development opportunities for all Sri Lankans, regardless of religious background. By anchoring these opportunities within their spiritual hubs, TEPES and PEC will foster a sense of unity and shared purpose across different faiths, ensuring that socioeconomic empowerment is both cross-religious and sustainable.

Sri Lanka aspires to extend this inclusive and sustainable socioeconomic empowerment mechanism beyond its borders, sharing the model with other parts of the world as a testament to the power of cross-cultural collaboration in achieving equal development for all.

Economic development is the cornerstone of improving the quality of life for our people. Therefore, PECs will focus on providing skills development, vocational training, innovation, and entrepreneurship programs, preparing our citizens for a prosperous future. By embedding these processes within TEPES, Sri Lanka aims to ensure that democracy is a living, sustainable practice rather than a periodic awakening tied to elections.

On November 2, 2019, during a visit to a grassroots consultative center in Shanghai, Chinese President Xi Jinping articulated the concept of“whole-process people's democracy,” emphasizing that legislation and decision-making must undergo thorough procedures and democratic deliberations.

“If the government cannot bring better lives for its people, where is the foundation for democracy?” he asked and added,“If the people are awakened only when they vote and go dormant after voting, if they only listen to slogans during the election and have no say after the election, if they are favoured only when canvassing for votes and are ignored after the election, what's the meaning for this kind of democracy?”

Sri Lanka's TEPES and PEC share many similarities with China's whole-process democracy. Both nations are working closely to exchange experiences and collaborate on the implementation of these systems in Sri Lanka. The Chongqing government in China has initiated long-term scholarship programs for Sri Lankan students and short-term exchange programs for public officials to visit 'Liang Jia He' village and Yan'an city in China.

The proposal for TEPES and PEC has been jointly developed by the Ministry of Women, Child Affairs, and Social Empowerment and the Prime Minister's Office. State Minister of Social Empowerment, Anupa Pasqual has further tailored these empowerment programs to focus on women and disabled individuals, supported by international collaborations with UNDP, ILO, and other governmental agencies.

Sloan Liu Chang is Head of Global Initiative Implementation Alliance and Advisor to Minister of Women, Child Affairs, and Social Empowerment