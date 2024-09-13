Scream Tourism Takes The Nation By Storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrillseekers are packing their bags and hitting the road for a new kind of adventure: Scream Tourism. This fear-entertainment trend has haunted attraction enthusiasts booking fright flights or taking a road trip going far and wide to experience America's best scares. America Haunts, the premiere haunted attraction association focused on the best attractions from coast to coast, identified the nation's top haunted attractions for drawing in visitors willing to go the extra mile-literally-to get their fright fix.

America Haunts announces the TOP 5 Haunted Attraction Destinations. Scream Tourism is on bucket lists to experience the best.

Top 5 Terror Trips to the Best Haunted Attraction Destinations in the United States.

The growing phenomenon of Scream Tourism has transformed Halloween from a local celebration into a nationwide event. According to recent surveys, more people than ever are planning trips specifically to visit haunted attractions, making the spooky season experiences a boon for the travel industry. Whether it's those who seek the scariest bucket list of the best haunts or want to fill their time with proven haunts that deliver adrenalin-induced screams, the top five haunted attractions offer the best terror destinations - making Halloween-season travel plans a grave necessity.

1. The Factory of Terror – Canton, Ohio

Factory of Terror in Canton, OH, is a premier haunted destination, boasting the Guinness World Record for the longest indoor haunted attraction. Spanning five horrifying sections, it offers an unparalleled blend of immersive environments, terrifying actors, and mind-blowing effects. As a magnet for thrillseekers, it's a must-visit for those seeking the ultimate haunted experience in the U.S. It isn't just a haunt-it's a destination with four uniquely themed places outside the haunt, extending the chilling immersive atmosphere to socialize and enjoy the thrills beyond the scares.

2. Kersey Valley SpookyWoods Haunted Attraction

– Greensboro/High Point, North Carolina

Kersey Valley SpookyWoods in North Carolina stands out with its blend of immersive storytelling, Hollywood-level special effects, and meticulously crafted sets that go on for acres. Visitors are drawn to this megahaunt with its spine-tingling surprises. With its relentless attention to detail and a reputation for delivering top-tier scares at night and fun and games by day, SpookyWoods consistently ranks among the nation's elite haunted attractions.

3. The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park – San Diego, California

The Haunted Trail of Balboa in San Diego is an outdoor terror unlike any other. Winding through the dark, twisted paths of Balboa Park, it immerses visitors in a nightmarish journey filled with ghastly creatures and terrifying jolts of super scares. Known for its heart-pounding fright and eerie atmosphere in tourist-friendly San Diego, it's a top choice for those seeking the ultimate scary-fun thrill.

4. Talon Falls Screampark – Paducah/Melber, Kentucky

Talon Falls Screampark, nestled in the unnerving woods of Kentucky, is a horror lover's dream. With terrifying trails, spine-chilling haunts, and immersive experiences, it's a must-visit for thrillseekers. Talon Falls is the main attraction, with themes ranging from vampires and voodoo to the Undertaker. It is more geared to scare, making it one of the nation's top destinations for scream-worthy fun.

5. Beast Haunted Attraction – Kansas City, Missouri

For those who prefer their scares with a side of history, Beast Haunted Attraction offers a hauntingly unique experience. Just blocks away from the Beast is the grandaddy of haunts, Edge of Hell - celebrating its 50th season and is the oldest haunt in the nation. The Beast pioneered an open format in its massive six-story building with imposing architecture to fiercely compete with Edge of Hell. Scream tourists can go to both for extraordinary screams and laughter.

The Rise of Scream Tourism

The rise of Scream Tourism is a testament to the growing popularity of haunted attractions nationwide. What was once a local Halloween tradition has now become a nationwide pilgrimage for thrillseekers eager to explore the scariest places in America. These top five haunted attractions are a must as more people discover the joy of traveling for a good scare.

About America Haunts

America Haunts

is the national association of premier haunted attractions, committed to excellence and originality in fear-based entertainment. With a collective annual attendance surpassing one million thrillseekers, America Haunts represents the best in the industry. Its members are recognized for their longevity, professional reputations, technical expertise, and innovative approaches to creating immersive experiences. These top-tier haunt operators are known for their ability to deliver unforgettable scares, making them world-class leaders in haunted entertainment.

