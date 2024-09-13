Soarion Credit Union President And CEO Ryan Ross Announces Departure

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ric Ledezma, Current Executive VP and CFO, Selected as New Leader of San Antonio-based Credit Union

Ryan Ross, President and CEO of Soarion Credit Union, has announced he is stepping down from his current role to pursue an opportunity as President and CEO of University of Kentucky Credit Union. His last day with the San Antonio-based credit union will be Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Stepping into the role as Soarion's new President and CEO will be current Executive Vice President and CFO, Ric Ledezma, effective Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.

Ryan Ross (left) announces his departure as President and CEO of Soarion Credit Union. Ric Ledezma (right), Soarion's current Executive Vice President and CFO, will lead the San Antonio-based credit union as its new CEO beginning Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.

"It has been an incredible honor to be President and CEO of Soarion Credit Union these last four years, and I could not be happier with what we have accomplished to better serve our members. I am confident that Ric will continue this effort with stellar results," Ross said. "This new opportunity will allow my family and I to be closer to our relatives in that part of the country. San Antonio will always hold a special place in our hearts, and we have enjoyed being part of this incredible community."

Since joining Soarion Credit Union as President and CEO in 2020, Ross has led major initiatives and improvements for the financial institution. He has more than 16 years of experience in the credit union industry, having led various areas including lending operations, finance and accounting, collections and risk management. Prior to joining Soarion Credit Union, Ross was Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Pen Air Federal Credit Union in Pensacola, FL.

Ledezma joined Soarion in 2022 and has since taken on the leadership and strategic direction of the Credit Solutions, Risk Management, and Information Technology functions of the credit union, in addition to serving as CFO. Ledezma, a Laredo, TX native, has nearly 25 years of financial industry experience, having served in all areas of bank operations. As a values-conscious leader, he believes in products and services designed to positively impact society and the environment while achieving financial sustainability.

"I am honored to have been entrusted by our Board of Directors to take on this exciting new opportunity and continue our vision for Soarion Credit Union," Ledezma said. "As a native of South Texas and an entrepreneur, I understand the importance of community and supporting the people you serve. I look forward to bringing that spirit to the work we do in finding the best possible solutions for our members to achieve their financial goals."

Ledezma holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Economics from Texas A&M International University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at San Antonio. Prior to joining Soarion Credit Union, he served at Credit Human Credit Union for 17 years.

For more information on Soarion Credit Union, visit soarion.

About Soarion Credit Union

Established in 1952 by 10 airmen on JBSA-Lackland, Soarion Credit Union (formerly AFFCU) has grown to serve the diverse needs of almost 55,000 members with a full array of financial services, six financial center locations, and the strength of more than $670 million in assets. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization based in San Antonio, Soarion Credit Union is passionate about assisting the communities it serves through volunteer work, scholarships, and sponsorships. Soarion Credit Union is federally insured by NCUA and an equal opportunity lender. For more information, visit soarion.

