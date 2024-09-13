Joe Brocato's 'Hit It Off' Wins Silver Medal At 2024 Living Now Book Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

An Insightful Guide to Building Meaningful Relationships in Life and Business Recognized for Its Impact

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Joe Brocato's acclaimed book, Hit It Off: 21 Rules for Mastering the Art and Science of Relationships in Life and Business, has been honored with the Silver Medal in the Spiritual Leadership category at the prestigious 2024 Living Now Awards. This recognition underscores Brocato's exceptional contribution to the field of personal and professional relationship-building.The Living Now Book Awards celebrate books that enhance the quality of life and expand readers' perspectives on well-being, personal growth, and spirituality. Winning in the Spiritual Leadership category, Hit It Off is celebrated for its profound insights and practical guidance, blending wisdom from both the realms of spiritual growth and business acumen.Hit It Off offers readers a comprehensive framework to foster successful and fulfilling relationships across various aspects of life. Drawing from extensive research and real-world experiences, Joe Brocato presents 21 actionable rules designed to help individuals build stronger connections, improve communication, and navigate the complexities of both personal and professional interactions.Author Joe Brocato expressed his gratitude for the award, stating,“I'm deeply honored to have received this award! My book is a reflection of my commitment to helping people use science-based strategies, coupled with real-world practicality, to hit it off with others from the moment they meet and then develop a long-term, emotional connection that will maximize the likelihood of efficiently achieving one's goals in life and business. My sincere thanks to judges of the Living Now Awards for their confidence in my humble contribution to personal growth and enrichment!”The Living Now Book Awards are known for their rigorous selection process, highlighting books that not only achieve excellence in their field but also offer significant value to readers. The Silver Medal win positions Hit It Off as a pivotal resource for anyone seeking to enhance their relationship skills and achieve greater success in all areas of life.For more information about Joe Brocato and his award-winning book, Hit It Off: 21 Rules for Mastering the Art and Science of Relationships In Life and Business, please visit or contact ....About Joe BrocatoJoe Brocato, a business development leader and award-winning attorney, has generated millions in revenue and worked with top global companies. As Founder and CEO of Intense Coaching & Consulting Worldwide, he excels in business development and professional empowerment. Joe earned his economics degree and law degree from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law and is a Senior Partner at Gozdecki, Del Giudice, Americus, Farkas & Brocato, providing legal counsel to various businesses. He is also an accomplished author, speaker, and consultant, addressing diverse audiences including the City of Chicago and CitiBank.About the Living Now Book AwardsThe Living Now Book Awards honor books that contribute to a better quality of life and provide readers with insights that inspire personal growth and well-being. The awards recognize outstanding works in various categories, celebrating authors who make a positive impact through their writing.

