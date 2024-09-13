Top News On Sept 13: Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Lower, Kejriwal Released From Jail, Sebi Chief Counters Congress, More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Chief walked out of Tihar jail on Friday evening following a Supreme Court order granting him bail. The Narendra Modi-led central announced the renaming of Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram while Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch countered allegations about a 'conflict of interest'. Other news included the renaming of Port Blair, RBI's cancellation of NBFC registrations, and TCS employees receiving tax notices for TDS issues.

Kejriwal walks out of Tihar

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal exited Tihar jail on bail amid widespread exultation on Friday evening. The AAP supremo held a roadshow from the Chandgiram Akhara to his official residence after his release. He said the country was going through a critical phase as some "anti-national forces" are trying to weaken it.

| Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar after SC bail order in excise policy case

Forex reserves hit new high

Foreign exchange reserves have risen by $5.248 billion to hit a new record high of $689.235 billion on September 6. Data collected from the Reserve Bank of India website on Friday also showed a $129 million increase in gold reserves to $61.988 billion. India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose $9 million to $4.631 billion.

| India's forex reserve rises $5.248 billion to a new high in September: RBI data

Port Blair Renamed

The government on Friday decided to rename Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram. Home Minister Amit Shah said the name also symbolises the victory achieved in the country's freedom struggle and the unique role played by the Andaman & Nicobar islands.

| Modi govt renames Port Blair. It will now be known as...

Several potential investors failed to receive UPI mandates after applying for the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO on Friday. Some users also complained on social media that their had seen the amount get blocked but no corresponding updates on the phone banking app.