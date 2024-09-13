Dubai: No Visa Amnesty Services Available On September 15 Due To Public Holiday

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 5:33 PM

Last updated: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 9:32 PM

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai on Friday announced that it will be closed on Sunday, September 15, on the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

GDRFA urged those wishing to regularise their status or exiting the country to take advantage of the available period before the deadline.

The authority said that services will resume after the official holiday on Monday, September 16, at the Status Regularisation Centre in Al Awir, from 8am to 8pm throughout the week, except on Fridays from 8am to 12pm and from 4pm to 8pm, and at 86 Amer Centres in Dubai according to their working hours.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The UAE visa amnesty scheme began on September 1 and thousands of illegal expats have either regularised their status or exited the country.

Day one of the two-month scheme saw jobs being offered on the spot to skilled expats, fines worth thousands of dirhams waived and families getting identities after living without documents for years.

ALSO READ:

UAE: Sharjah announces free parking on Prophet's Birthday

UAE visa amnesty: Filipino man to finally meet daughters after 16 long years

UAE: Driving school, testing centre in Ajman to be closed on Prophet's birthday

UAE: Are visa violations committed after September 1 covered under amnesty scheme?

Dubai announces paid holiday for public sector on Prophet's birthday

UAE: Paid holiday announced for public sector on Prophet's birthday