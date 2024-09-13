Now Open: Rally House Willow Ridge Plaza

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EVESHAM, N.J., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House is proud to announce the opening of its sixth New Jersey store on Friday, September 13th. The new Rally House Willow Ridge Plaza is conveniently located next door to Visionworks.

Philadelphia sports fans south of the Delaware River will be delighted by the opening of New Jersey's newest Rally House store, Rally House Willow Ridge Plaza. In addition to offering an extensive selection of top-tier gear for the region's professional and collegiate sports teams, the store is a Kelly Green haven for Eagles fans. "Philadelphia sports fans won't want to miss out on Rally House Willow Ridge Plaza," Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing Strategy, said. "Whether you're looking for a Kelly Green Eagles jersey or a Phillies baseball cap as they get closer to the post season, the new store has it all!"

The store offers officially licensed gear for the Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia Phillies, Philadelphia 76ers, Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia Union. The store also caters to college sports enthusiasts, featuring apparel and accessories for programs such as the Penn State Nittany Lions, Villanova Wildcats, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Temple Owls, Saint Josephs Hawks, Drexel Dragons, La Salle Explorers and Penn Quakers. A curated selection of fan-favorite brands, like Nike, Adidas, New Era, '47, Homage and more, will be available to shoppers.

Rally House is committed to connecting with the local community. Beyond sports merchandise, Rally House Willow Ridge Plaza provides local gifts and merchandise that showcase regional art, cuisine and landmarks important to residents. The local section is a go-to for any gifting occasion.

The team at the new store invites customers to explore the outrageous product selection just in time for football season. Customers can visit the Rally House Willow Ridge Plaza store page

and follow the Instagram (@rally_house ) and Facebook (@RallyHouse ) pages for updates and current store information.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 240+ locations across 21 states.

