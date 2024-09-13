KVIC And MSME Ministry Join Hands To Promote Rural Industrialisation

(MENAFN- KNN India) Thirumalaisamudhram, Sep 13 (KNN) At the Bretton Woods Committee's Future of Finance Forum in Singapore, the collaboration between the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) and MSMEs was highlighted as crucial to drive rural entrepreneurship and enhance economic contributions from small enterprises, supporting India's impressive growth potential.

B.N. Suresh, State Director of KVIC, underscored the significance of rural artisans in creating eco-friendly, self-reliant, and sustainable products.

He emphasised how rural industries not only contribute to environmental sustainability but also serve as pillars of self-sufficiency and empowerment for local communities.

In his keynote address, R. Vasi Rajan, Deputy Director of KVIC and MSME, Chennai, outlined various government schemes and financial support available for rural entrepreneurs.

Rajan's address covered a broad spectrum of initiatives designed to promote rural industrialisation, including skill development programs and access to credit for small businesses.

His talk served as a crucial resource for aspiring rural entrepreneurs, providing practical insights into harnessing governmental support for launching and scaling rural businesses.

According to a release by the university, the seminar aimed to highlight the need for rural entrepreneurship and the role of government policies in strengthening the rural economy.

The discussion also touched on how educational institutions, in collaboration with government bodies and financial institutions, can play an essential role in equipping students with the knowledge and skills required for driving rural industrialisation.

The seminar is seen as a step towards creating awareness and inspiring students to explore opportunities in rural industrial sectors, aligning with the larger goal of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-reliant India).

The seminar witnessed the participation of around 120 students, who were provided with insights into the crucial role of rural artisans and entrepreneurs in shaping India's sustainable development landscape.

The seminar concluded with a call for further engagement between students and rural industry leaders to drive India's economic transformation from its grassroots.

(KNN Bureau)