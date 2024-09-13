ATI Releases High-Speed Ethernet Module To Enhance Robotic Tool Changer Performance Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) ATI releases high-speed Ethernet module to enhance robotic tool changer performance

ATI Industrial Automation (ATI) has developed the GBX 10 Gigabit Tool Changer Ethernet Module, designed to allow smart processes to optimize performance and flexibility with timely, accurate communication.

It excels in high-speed data and signal communication with vision, inspection, metrology, motion control, and fieldbus systems.

The new Ethernet Module provides a variety of industries and applications with safe and reliable transmission of high-speed data, signals, and fieldbus communication for advanced automation, AI, and Industry 4.0.

Additional features and benefits of ATI's new GBX 10 Gigabit Tool Changer Ethernet Module include:



Plug-and-play M12 8-pin X-code connectors for safe and reliable pass-through of Cat6/Cat6a industrial Ethernet cables, saving time during integration, with no stripping, crimping, or soldering required.

Configurable cable exit options between -90°, 0°, and +90° radial positions, allowing users to optimize cable dress and routing to reduce cable strain and maximize system uptime.

Superior longevity, handling up to one million mating cycles to support applications in advanced industries such as automotive, aerospace, testing, and more. Broad compatibility with ATI Standard Tool Changers, Heavy Duty Tool Changers, and Utility Couplers for widespread module standardization.