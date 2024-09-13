Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Increase 4 Percent Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Global equipment billings increase 4 percent

Global semiconductor equipment billings increased 4 percent year-over-year to $26.8 billion in the second quarter of 2024, while quarter-over-quarter billings edged up 1 percent during the same period, says association SEMI in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Statistics (WWSEMS) Report .

Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO, says:“Global semiconductor equipment billings totaled $53.2 billion for the first half of 2024, reflecting a healthy year so far for the industry overall.

“The semiconductor equipment market has returned to growth driven by strategic investments to support continued strong demand for advanced technologies and regions seeking to bolster their chipmaking ecosystems.”

Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the WWSEMS Report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry.

