IRSC Signs Contract with Oriental Weavers to Install 2.5 MWP Solar Power Plant at 10th of Ramadan Factories

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) “IRSC” Innovative Solutions Company is proud to announce the signing of a strategic agreement with“Oriental Weavers”, the world's leading of woven carpets, to design and install a cutting-edge photovoltaic (PV) power with a capacity of 2.5 MWP. This project not only aligns with Egypt's Vision 2030 but also reflects the growing global demand for sustainable business practices. Through this partnership, IRSC aims to reduce carbon footprints and deliver clean, efficient solutions, contributing to a greener future and the long-term environmental goals of its partners.









In this regard, Eng. Andrew Daniel, Chairman of IRSC, stated: “We are honored to collaborate with Oriental Weavers on this forward-thinking initiative. This project not only highlights the tremendous potential of renewable energy solutions in large-scale industrial applications but also reinforces Egypt's ongoing transition towards a greener and more sustainable future.”





He further added,“We are especially proud that Oriental Weavers has chosen IRSC as their partner, recognizing our leadership in the commercial solar market in Egypt. The PV power plant at Oriental Weavers' complex will play a pivotal role in meeting the company's energy demands while simultaneously contributing to national efforts to expand the use of solar energy. This initiative reflects the shared commitment of both organizations to sustainability, innovation, and corporate responsibility.”





For her part, Ms. Yasmine Khamis, Chair of Oriental Weavers Carpets, said: “We are deeply committed to reducing our environmental impact, as this project marks a significant milestone in our sustainability journey and is the first of many steps toward transitioning all of our factories to clean energy sources. Following the successful conversion of one of our largest showrooms in Alexandria to solar energy in 2022, this initiative is a natural progression in our efforts to implement renewable energy solutions across our operations.”









She added,“Sustainability has always been an integral part of Oriental Weavers' business model. Over the past four years, we have made substantial progress by reducing our total carbon footprint by 35,000 tons through the investment in energy efficiency initiatives. This latest project not only underscores our dedication to environmental responsibility but also strengthens our position as a leader in sustainable practices within the global carpet industry.”





Eng. Mohammed El Haddad, IRSC Vice President and Head of the Energy Department, expressed his excitement on this occasion, stating: “The project entails the installation of 4,288 photovoltaic (PV) modules across a 29,000-square-meter rooftop area at Oriental Weavers' complex in 10th of Ramadan City. Over its lifetime, the PV power plant is projected to generate approximately 120 GWH (Gigawatt hours) of clean, renewable energy. This will have a profound impact on reducing Oriental Weavers' carbon footprint, with an anticipated reduction of around 54.5 million grams of CO2 emissions. This project is a testament to both companies' commitment to sustainability, demonstrating how renewable energy can support large-scale industrial operations while significantly reducing environmental impact.”

About IRSC:

Established in 2011, is a leading company dedicated to developing sustainable infrastructure through integrated renewable energy systems, temperature-controlled solutions, and clean water access. IRSC leverages green energy for underground water pumping, seawater desalination, water treatment, and rainwater harvesting. The company develops, builds, and operates large-scale utility and distributed solar energy projects, delivering cost-effective and innovative solutions to the commercial and industrial sectors. IRSC's mission is to help clients achieve their environmental and sustainability goals through cutting-edge, efficient, and safe renewable energy solutions.

















About The Oriental Weavers Group:

The Oriental Weavers Group was founded in 1979 by industrialist and entrepreneur Mohammed Farid Khamis. Listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX) since 1997, the Group has emerged from a single loom operation to the largest producer of machine-woven carpets in the world. Building on Egypt's deep rooted textile heritage, dating back to c.5000 BC, today, the Oriental Weavers Group is the global leader in tufted and jet-printed rugs and carpets.

Based in Cairo, the Group has manufacturing facilities in the United States and Egypt and distributes its products in more than 118 countries worldwide. Dedicated to innovative processes, inspired by the latest trends, and crafted to be accessible, the Oriental Weavers Group produces with a passion for value and happiness.