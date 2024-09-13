AEG Announces $385,000 In Community Grants To 22 Nonprofit Organizations Supporting K-12 Education, Arts, And Health And Wellness

(MENAFN- 3BL) AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company, today announced that 22 non-profit organizations across the United States will receive grants totaling $385,000 from the AEG Community Foundation to further their missions. The Foundation awarded grants between $10,000 and $25,000 to children and youth focused programs that support K-12 education, the arts, and and wellness initiatives in the communities where AEG operates.

“Each organization that has been selected to receive a grant from the AEG Community Foundation has a history of doing exceptional work, building vibrant and healthy communities now and for the future. This year, we are also proud to announce that half of the organizations selected were nominated by AEG employees, who have previously worked closely or have been involved with the organizations.” said Martha Saucedo, Chief External Affairs Officer.

One of this year's grant recipients is Koreatown Youth and Community Center (KYCC), an organization established to support a growing population of at-risk youth in Los Angeles. Committed to serving the evolving needs of the Korean American population as well as the multiethnic Koreatown community, KYCC was awarded $25,000 to support their Resiliency, Integrity, Self-Assurance and Empowered (RISE) Youth Services program. RISE provides safe, accessible, and high-quality programs for youth focused on afterschool resources and family engagement. Their vision is that all youth and families have the resources to become healthy, thriving, engaged members of their community.

“AEG has been a longstanding supporter of KYCC and our community initiatives,” said Steve Kang, Director of External Affairs at Koreatown Youth & Community Center (KYCC).“This funding will directly impact 150 Koreatown and surrounding area youth from kindergarten to high school by providing academic resources, financial fitness, enrichment activities and other essential programs for those in need.”

The complete list of recipients of the AEG Community Foundation 2024 Grant Cycle include:

K-12 Education : Girls Inc. of NYC (New York, NY), Koreatown Youth and Community Center, Inc. (Los Angeles, CA), Arthur Project Inc (New York, NY), Read 718 (Brooklyn, NY), City of Dreams (San Francisco, CA), Vista Maria (Dearborn Heights, MI), Determined to Succeed (Los Angeles, CA), Al Wooten Jr Youth Center (Los Angeles, CA), Higher Achievement Program Inc. (Baltimore, MD), Community Coalition (Los Angeles, CA), Nashville Public Library Foundation (Nashville, TN), Urban Txt Teens Exploring Technology (Los Angeles, CA), LACER Afterschool Programs (Hollywood, CA)

Arts : Rainey Institute (Cleveland, OH), Tada Theatre and Dance Alliance Inc. (New York, NY), Save the Music Foundation (New York, NY), Film2Future Inc (Los Angeles, CA), Nuci Phillips Memorial Foundation (Athens, GA), West End House Boys & Girls Club (Allston, MA), Music Education Group Inc (Atlanta, GA)

Health and Wellness : Hollenbeck Police Activities League (Los Angeles, CA), Boys and Girls Club of Pasadena (Pasadena, CA)

