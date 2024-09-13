BJP Does Not Respect Us, Says Party's Rebel OBC Leader On Joining Congress

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 13 (IANS) Upset over denial of ticket for the Assembly in Haryana, BJP's Other Backward Class (OBC) morcha state chief and former Karan Dev Kamboj on Friday joined the Congress, saying his old party does not respect the public and its leaders.

"The BJP only wants to get the vote of the OBCs, but does not want to give them rights. In these elections, Dalits and backward classes will unite and break the arrogance of the BJP and the will form the with a huge majority," Kamboj told the media.

He joined the Congress, along with nearly 200 BJP office-bearers, sarpanchs, former sarpanchs and block committee members.

Likewise, several office-bearers of the Aam Aadmi Party also joined the Congress in the presence of Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state party President Chaudhary Udaibhan.

Both the leaders welcomed Kamboj, his colleagues and the leaders, who came from AAP in Congress and assured them of full respect.

"All of you have taken the right decision at the right time. Through its decisions and policies, the BJP has made it clear that it is against OBCs. That is why its biggest OBC leader had to leave the party," Hooda said.

"With the entry of Karan Dev Kamboj, his colleagues and new leaders in the Congress, the momentum of change going on against the BJP will be strengthened," he said.

"Together, we will form such a government that will respect all communities and every section and will make Haryana the number one state of the country in development," Hooda added.

State party chief Udaibhan said with the joining of leaders like Kamboj, "it is certain that the BJP will be wiped out in the entire Haryana".

Earlier, former MLA Banta Ram Valmiki, Tejveer Singh and BJP's media in-charge Rajkumar Sharma also joined the Congress.