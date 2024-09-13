Servescape Expands Its Online Plant Marketplace To Nashville And Charlotte, Offering Local Plant Delivery And Landscape Design Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ServeScape, the Atlanta-based farm-to-landscape marketplace, is excited to announce its expansion into the Nashville, TN, and Charlotte, NC, markets this September. With a focus on locally grown plants, ServeScape homeowners, homeowner associations, builders, professionals have access to high-quality and expert design services, delivered directly to their doorsteps.

ServeScape's Glass Farm Nursery in Rising Fawn, Georgia. Photos by Lyric Lewin for ServeScape.

Since its launch in 2020, ServeScape has delivered thousands of plants to customers across the Southeast. Now, residents in Nashville and Charlotte can now

take advantage of ServeScape's easy-to-use platform, which connects them with top local plant growers and landscape experts. From sourcing the right trees and shrubs to providing horticultural guidance, ServeScape is dedicated to helping people create beautiful, resilient landscapes.

"We're thrilled to bring ServeScape to Nashville and Charlotte, expanding our reach to two, new vibrant markets," said Mario Cambardella, Founder and CEO of ServeScape. "Our mission is simple: make high-quality plants and design expertise accessible to everyone, no matter their level of gardening experience. With ServeScape, you're not just buying plants-you're creating a landscape that thrives."

ServeScape's unique offering includes its Plant Nerd AI tool, which provides customers with personalized recommendations for optimal planting times, soil needs, and ideal plant pairings tailored to their specific location. This cutting-edge feature ensures that customers can make informed decisions to nurture their landscapes for years to come and is completely free to use.

In addition to delivering plants and materials, ServeScape also partners with local landscapers and designers, allowing them to showcase their services to customers seeking professional expertise. The expansion follows ServeScape's successful launches in other markets, including Chattanooga, TN, Greenville, SC, and Tallahassee, FL, and reinforces the company's ongoing commitment to growing across the Southeast.

"Our customers love the convenience and quality of our service," Cambardella added. "As we expand, we're eager to support local growers and create a stronger connection between communities and their landscapes."

As part of this launch, ServeScape plans to host "Pints and Plants" events at local breweries in both Nashville and Charlotte, offering fun and casual opportunities for customers to learn more about plants, landscape design, and gardening tips.

For more information about ServeScape, visit

.

About ServeScape:

ServeScape is a farm-to-landscape online marketplace providing on-demand plant delivery and horticultural expertise. Since 2020, ServeScape has delivered thousands of plants to customers, helping them create beautiful and resilient landscapes across the South.

About the Founder:

Mario Cambardella is a seasoned landscape architect and former Urban Agriculture Director for the City of Atlanta. With a visionary approach, Mario has led landscape designs for Netflix's Emmy-winning "Instant Dream Home," HGTV's "Rock The Block," and Fox's "Home Free" with Mike Holmes. His expertise drives ServeScape's mission of delivering 1 billion plants by 2030 to create a rooted connection between people, places, and plants.

SOURCE ServeScape Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED