U.S. WATCHMAKER AXIA TIME MAKES MAJOR PLAY IN LATEST LAUNCH WITH COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AXIA Time broadens CFP relationship with release of limited edition,

heirloom-quality timepieces honoring the expanded 12-Team College

The 2024-25 CFP ARGOS is powered by renowned Swiss brand Sellita's SW200, a 26-jewel, highly decorated, automatic movement that operates at a frequency of 28,000 VpH (4 Hz) and boasts a power reserve of 38 hours. It features gold-plated steel hands and applied indexes filled with X1 Super-Luminova, the highest performing grade of photoluminescent material used in watchmaking today and presented on a solid three-link 316L stainless steel bracelet with micro-adjustable buckle and DLC coating.

Continue Reading

WARREN, N.J., Sept. 13, 2024 AXIA Time, creator of ultra-custom Swiss Made timepieces, has been named the Official Timepiece of the College Football Playoff (CFP). Deepening its long-standing relationship with the CFP to now become an Official Sponsor, AXIA Time will be launching a series of limited edition, ultra-custom watches to honor all 12 teams competing for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship. The College Football Playoff Collection by AXIA Time is a special series of unique, heirloom-quality timepieces with styles exclusively for the players competing in the College Football Playoff and styles for the fans. The Players' style features a unique sunray dial with a subtle yet striking etched football pattern that radiates out from the dial's center. The timepieces for fans will be released in multiple drops throughout the 2024-25 season, offered in the 12 colorways specific to the 12 football programs that make the Playoff.

Since 2018, AXIA Time has scored with consumers by creating personalized timepieces of exceptional quality at an affordable price to commemorate life's biggest achievements and unforgettable moments – including championship victories. No rookie in the sports world, AXIA Time has cheered on the greatness of student athletes in college football in collaboration with the CFP starting with the 2021 National Championship watch for the Georgia Bulldogs. Every season, AXIA Time works closely with the CFP to create premium custom wristwatches, including the 2023 National Champions Timepiece for the undefeated Michigan Wolverines. Now AXIA Time is once again joining forces with the CFP to create a unique design that will only be available to players competing in the CFP: a timepiece cherished for a lifetime that recognizes their extraordinary talent and drive at the peak of their college football careers.

AXIA timepieces are designed in the U.S. and handcrafted in Switzerland by master watchmakers, using the same components and engineers as luxury Swiss brands, at a much more accessible price point. The new AXIA Time commemorative CFP watches are stylish and functional, meant to be worn every day, and passed on from generation to generation. As with all AXIA timepieces, crisp and elegant custom design centers what's important to the wearer above all else: vividly capturing memories of joy and success on the field in this milestone moment.

The College Football Playoff (CFP) ARGOS is powered by renowned Swiss brand Sellita's SW200, a 26-jewel, highly decorated, self-winding automatic movement that operates at a frequency of 28,000 VpH (4 Hz) and boasts a power reserve of 38 hours. It is water resistant to 300 meters (30 ATM) and features gold-plated steel hands and applied indexes filled with X1 Super-Luminova, the highest performing grade of photoluminescent material used in watchmaking today and presented on a solid three-link 316L stainless steel bracelet with micro-adjustable buckle and DLC coating.

"Signing on as the Official Timepiece of College Football Playoff is a tremendous milestone for our company," said AXIA Time founder John Kanaras. "Since the very start of AXIA Time, we have taken great pride in creating timepieces whose style and quality match the significance of the events they commemorate. Through our expanded partnership with CFP, and for the first time ever, we have created an exquisite, heirloom-quality timepiece that is exclusively available for the student athletes competing for the National Championship. For many, this will be the pinnacle of their athletic careers, and I am thrilled that we are able to produce a timepiece that aligns with their accomplishments and the memories of this special time in their lives."

"We are thrilled to include AXIA Time among our family of sponsors as the Official Timepiece of the College Football Playoff," said Ryan Allen Hall, Senior Director of Public Events and Sponsorships at the CFP. "We are grateful for our long-standing relationship with AXIA Time and its founder, John Kanaras. John's focus on honoring the student-athlete experience aligns perfectly with our mission and we are excited to have them as part of the 2025 College Football Playoff."

Most AXIA timepieces are available for under $1,000. Team-specific designs will be available to fans at axiatime . They will also be on sale at the CFP's Playoff Fan Central in Atlanta from January 18-20, 2025, leading up to the national championship game.

AXIA Time will be kicking off a series of product drops and events in November that will include opportunities to win tickets to the 2025 national championship game. Sign up at AXIA Time for email updates and follow AXIA Time on social media for alerts.

For more information, explore AXIA Time , or contact Jeanette Brown, President, Excellence & Presence Communications at [email protected] .

About AXIA Time

AXIA Time, established 2018, creates custom Swiss Made automatic timepieces that commemorate life's greatest achievements. AXIA Time was born out of founder John Kanaras' love of horology, and his alma mater. After helping to lead the 1988 Penn Quakers to two Lacrosse Ivy League Championship in two years, the University gifted each player a championship watch. For John, the watch held great sentimental value, but didn't measure up to the significance of the memories they represent. For 30 years he looked for a watch of quality and design that would meet that moment. When he couldn't find what he was looking for, he built it himself.

AXIA (ahk-SEE-ah) means "value" or "worth" in Greek. From the designs and high quality of AXIA Time components to an outstanding purchase experience for customers, the heart of the company's mission is to create value for everyone it touches.





SOURCE AXIA Time

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED