Charging Robotics To Participate At ITS World Congress 2024 In Dubai

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Charging Robotics will join a delegation, led by the Israel Export Institute, which is organizing a "roadshow" as part of the conference

Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charging Robotics Inc. (OTC: CHEV), an innovative company for wireless charging technologies for electric (EVs), is excited to announce its participation in the 30th ITS World in Dubai, from September 16-20, 2024. Charging Robotics will join a delegation, led by the Israel Export Institute, which is organizing a "roadshow" as part of the conference.

The ITS World Congress is the premier global gathering for intelligent transportation systems (ITS) and smart mobility solutions and Charging Robotics will present at the roadshow its state-of-the-art EV charging technologies for Automatic Parking Systems (APS) as well as its other in development technologies aimed at revolutionizing the future of charging EVs.

Charging Robotics' advanced wireless charging systems seamlessly integrate into automatic parking facilities, providing efficient and convenient charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs). Utilizing machine learning and AI algorithms, the system optimizes charging sequences by prioritizing based on parameters such as planned departure times, vehicle types, and individual driving habits, effectively addressing the growing demand for electricity in urban environments.

“We are honored to participate in this event, and we thank the Israel Export Institute for the opportunity of being part of this prestigious delegation that will give us the chance to connect with key industry leaders who are shaping the future of transportation and smart cities,” said Hovav Gilan, CEO of Charging Robotics.

With over 20,000 participants expected, the ITS World Congress will highlight key innovations in mobility, and Charging Robotics will be at the forefront, alongside the Israel Export Institute delegation, contributing to discussions that will shape the future of transportation.

Attendees of the ITS World Congress interested in scheduling a meeting with Charging Robotics are invited to contact: Hovav Gilan, CEO of Charging Robotics at: ... .

About Charging Robotics

Charging Robotics is developing various automatic wireless charging solutions such as robotic and stationary charging systems for EVs. Robotic solutions are intended to offer the driver the ability to initiate charging by use of a simple smartphone app that instructs an autonomous robot, which navigates under the EV for access and charging capabilities. Our stationary systems offer various charging solutions, including in automatic car parks where the company's system allowing EVs to charge in places where drivers can't connect plugs to sockets. For further information, visit:

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. Words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Charging Robotics', and its subsidiary Charging Robotics Ltd.'s (together, the“Company”) current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of the Company could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of any third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations

...