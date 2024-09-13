TOPBAND@2024 RE+, Exploring The Infinite Possibilities Of Clean Energy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 10th to 12th, the RE+ exhibition, one of the most influential events in the sector, took place in Anaheim, USA. As an innovative leader in new energy,

TOPBAND showcased its cutting-edge energy storage, charger, and integrated "PV-ESS-Charging" solutions for various scenarios, effectively demonstrating TOPBAND's formidable strength within the clean energy landscape.

Currently, TOPBAND has rolled out a range of energy storage products tailored for household use. The high-voltage rack-mounted residential energy storage system boasts remarkable compatibility, seamlessly integrating into existing home power systems and aligning with various hybrid or battery inverters for personal, backup, and grid-connected applications.

In the realm of portable energy storage , TOPBAND has introduced a series of solutions designed for residential, travel, and outdoor activities, delivering up to 3600W power output. These solutions meet the demand for convenient, reliable, and stable off-grid power across diverse scenarios. Additionally, TOPBAND has developed a range of RV & Marine batteries and proudly stands as a member of the International Electric Marine Association (IEMA). This industry-backed association aims to accelerate the transition toward a safe, low-carbon society and decarbonizing the world's waters. We share a common vision with IEMA for a low-carbon world, a goal bolstered by our advanced energy product portfolio. These innovative solutions are meticulously crafted to enhance sustainability and efficiency in the marine sector, significantly contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions and environmental impact.

Moreover, TOPBAND has established a comprehensive EV Charger product ecosystem , featuring a diverse product lineup including portable, residential, and commercial AC chargers, as well as small-sized, integrated, and split-type DC chargers . This extensive range fully accommodates the charging needs of new energy vehicles in both household and public domains, providing robust support for the application and popularization of new energy vehicles with their exceptional performance and wide applicability.

Responding to the strong demand for energy transition, TOPBAND leverages its profound technical expertise to actively advance green transformation in energy infrastructure. Its commercial and industrial PV-ESS-Charging solutions , which integrate photovoltaic power generation, energy storage, and charging facilities, offer comprehensive new energy optimization solutions for commercial complexes, factories, schools, and large charging stations. These solutions are marked by their high flexibility and scalability, aiming to enhance energy efficiency, promote the integration and innovation of renewable energy, reduce costs, and effectively diminish carbon emissions.

As an innovative leader in the new energy sector, TOPBAND not only advances with global energy trends but is also committed to forging a smarter and lower-carbon world. Looking ahead, TOPBAND will continue to collaborate with global partners to explore the infinite possibilities of future energy and guide the industry towards a greener, more intelligent new era.

SOURCE TOPBAND

