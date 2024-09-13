EU Condemns Transfer Of Iranian-Made Ballistic Missiles To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union condemns the transfer of Iranian-made missiles to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine and will respond to such actions with additional restrictive measures against Iran.

That is according to the Statement by the High Representative on behalf of the European Union, which was published on September 13 on the EU website , seen by Ukrinform.

"This transfer (of Iranian missiles) is a direct threat to European security and represents a substantive material escalation from the provision of Iranian UAVs and ammunition, which Russia has used in its illegal war of aggression against Ukraine," the statement reads.

As the High Representative noted, this transfer of Iranian missiles took place in the midst of Russia's most recent attacks against Ukraine, including with drones and ballistic missiles. This proves the Kremlin's clear determination to continue the war against Ukraine, targeting its critical energy infrastructure, trying to cause the highest possible loss of civilian life and inflict large-scale devastation. Iranian ballistic missiles can be used to cause further destruction in Ukraine.

"The European Union's position on Iran's involvement in Russia's war has always been clear. The European Union has repeatedly strongly cautioned Iran against transfers of ballistic missiles to Russia. The European Union will respond swiftly and in coordination with international partners, including with new and significant restrictive measures against Iran, including the designation of individuals and entities involved with Iran's ballistic missile and drone programmes, and in this regard is considering restrictive measures in Iran's aviation sector as well," the EU High Representative stressed.

As reported yesterday, the EU spokesperson noted that they have convincing evidence from their allies about the transfer of Iranian-made ballistic missiles to Russia, and informed that the EU and the EU High Representative have already started preparing a new significant package of sanctions against Iran for such an act.