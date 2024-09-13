Air Suspension Market Forecast Report 2024-2030: A Strategic Analysis Of Key Players ZF, Continental, Thyssenkrupp, Meritor, And SAF-Holland

The North American automotive industry consists of developed economies in Canada, the US, and Mexico, dominated by established OEMs such as Tesla, Inc. (US), Ford Motor Company (US), and General Motors (GM) (United States). North America accounted for the largest market for heavy commercial vehicle demand.

According to OICA, the sales of heavy commercial vehicles, including light commercial vehicles, buses & coaches, and trucks, increased from 13.19 million units in 2020 to 15.21 million units in 2023. General Motors, Ford Motor Company Ltd, Volvo Group, Freightliner Trucks, and PACCAR are some OEMs for North American heavy commercial trucks and buses. These OEMs offer premium vehicle models in the North American market, such as Volvo VNL and VNR Series, Volvo 9700 bus, Freightliner Cascadia, and Freightliner 122SD. These premium models from these OEMs are fitted with electronically controlled air suspension systems.

Moreover, North America is a hub of the markets for premium and luxury vehicles, majorly equipped with air suspension systems as consumers of this region prioritize comfort, performance, and technological advancement, which makes all desire air suspensions. Commercial vehicles - trucks and buses - are also exceedingly well connected in North America. Air suspensions on public transit buses will also include load management, improve ride quality, and increase vehicle stability and safety.

North American automakers and suppliers are also state-of-the-art in the innovations of automotive technology; therefore, there is a strong integration of advanced systems such as electronic control over air suspension to make it better for the vehicle in terms of stability, comfort, and safety. Air suspensions are favored due to the variety of terrains across North America. These factors collectively boost the air suspension market in different vehicle segments.

Research Coverage

The study's primary objective is to define, describe, and forecast the air suspension market by value and volume. The study segments the air suspension market by technology (electronically controlled and non-electronically controlled), component (air springs, shock absorber, compressor, electronic control unit, air reservoir, height sensors, solenoid valves, and pressure sensors), vehicle type (light-duty vehicles, trucks, and buses), cabin air suspension by vehicle type (rigid trucks and semi-trailers), electric and hybrid HDVs (trucks and buses) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW). The study also covers the aftermarket by component (air bellows and shock absorber bushes). It analyzes the opportunities offered by various market segments to the stakeholders. It tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as market ranking analysis, expansions, joint ventures, acquisitions, and other activities carried out by key industry participants.

The automotive air suspension market is dominated by global players and comprises several regional players, including ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), Meritor, Inc. (US), and SAF-Holland SE (Germany). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the automotive suspension market with their company profiles, analyst's view of the top five companies, recent developments, and key market strategies.

